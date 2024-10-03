Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 9.7% – Time to Buy?

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 4,978,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,447,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £24.65 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.72.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

