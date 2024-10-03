Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for 0.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $113.74 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.