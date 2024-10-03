Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,573 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

