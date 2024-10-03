Archer Investment Corp Purchases 418 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

