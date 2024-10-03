Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

AROC opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. Archrock has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth $52,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Archrock by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 567,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

