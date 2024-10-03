Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Trading Down 5.3%

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.05. 178,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 425,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ardent Health Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

