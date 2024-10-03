Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.30 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45). Approximately 425,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 438,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.80 ($0.47).

Argentex Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The firm has a market cap of £40.95 million, a P/E ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

