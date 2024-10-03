argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after buying an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in argenx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.28.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $550.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 0.62. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $554.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

