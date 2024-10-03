Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 3.8%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 265,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,234,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,167,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 574,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

