Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total value of $765,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,957,783.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $395.82.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $521,767,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.