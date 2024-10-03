Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of C$498.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.16 million.
Aritzia Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$49.28 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$51.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Aritzia
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.