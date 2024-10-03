Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of C$498.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.16 million.

Aritzia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$49.28 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$51.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

