Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.38.

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ traded up C$0.55 on Thursday, hitting C$49.83. 125,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,504. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.09.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of C$498.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.8012959 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

