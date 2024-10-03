ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,315 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,603,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.