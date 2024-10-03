Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys 950 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 229.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $832.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $850.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $930.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $567.57 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

