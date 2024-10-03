Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

