Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Autodesk by 613.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,895 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $270.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.36. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

