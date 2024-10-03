Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to Strong-Buy

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

