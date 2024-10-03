Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 5,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,493.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arteris by 2,182.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

AIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

