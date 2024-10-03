Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells $15,666.76 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $15,666.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,798.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Down 0.6 %

Arteris stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Arteris by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arteris in the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIP. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

