Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given New $39.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $39.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 81,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 94,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

