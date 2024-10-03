Ascent Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,399,000. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.43.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

