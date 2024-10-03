Ascent Group LLC Sells 462 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

