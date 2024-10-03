Ashburton Jersey Ltd Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 7.7% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,455,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,214,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,883,000 after acquiring an additional 600,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

JPM stock opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average is $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $595.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

