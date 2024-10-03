Ashburton Jersey Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $159.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

