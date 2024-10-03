Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) vs. CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Head to Head Comparison

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and CBL & Associates Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.28 billion 0.02 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.22 CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A

Profitability

CBL & Associates Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82% CBL & Associates Properties 5.66% 9.16% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 250.53%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

