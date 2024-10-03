Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $434.00

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.78), with a volume of 165303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.70).

Asia Dragon Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £680.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,027.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Asia Dragon Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

