ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $830.88. The company had a trading volume of 430,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $850.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $930.96. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

