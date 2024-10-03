ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 391 Average Price Target from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 391 ($5.23).

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.55) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ASOS to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($4.01) to GBX 290 ($3.88) in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASC

ASOS Stock Down 1.2 %

About ASOS

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 424.20 ($5.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 328.84 ($4.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 453.80 ($6.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 388.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.60. The stock has a market cap of £505.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.17, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

(Get Free Report

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.