AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.42 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45). Approximately 55,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 255,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AssetCo from GBX 38 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get AssetCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AssetCo

AssetCo Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.64. The stock has a market cap of £48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -485.71 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,650,000 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £927,500 ($1,240,636.70). Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About AssetCo

(Get Free Report)

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.