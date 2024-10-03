AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 1,701,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,581,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,182.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

