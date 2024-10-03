Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASTH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrana Health stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

