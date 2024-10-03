Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Asure Software by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Asure Software by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $227.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

