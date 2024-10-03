Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 196.41% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Atlas Lithium Stock Performance
Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Lithium will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.
About Atlas Lithium
Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.
