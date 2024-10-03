Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 484,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 854.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 166,274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 155,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,764,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of ATMU opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

