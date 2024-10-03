Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.23

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 179936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

Atmus Filtration Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 685,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

