Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down to $27.65

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $26.57. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 184,179 shares traded.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

