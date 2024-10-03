Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Shares Up 19.7%

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 76.60 ($1.02). 645,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 234,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.86).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Up 19.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of -0.11.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -174.22%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

