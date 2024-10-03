AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on T. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

