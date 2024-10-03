Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 151.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,217,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

