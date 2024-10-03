Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 1%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14). 9,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 40,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).
Autins Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 million, a PE ratio of -1,039.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.49.
Autins Group Company Profile
Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autins Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.