AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 124,500 shares of company stock worth $1,852,256. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.84. The company has a market cap of C$373.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.75 and a 1 year high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($1.30). AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 2.5376506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

