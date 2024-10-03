AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to Strong-Buy

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,169.38.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,087.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,012.48. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

