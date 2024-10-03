Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Passive Capital Management LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 6.6% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,732,000 after buying an additional 1,040,529 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 221,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 175,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $94.51 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

