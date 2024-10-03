Avast (LON:AVST) Trading Down 0.5%

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 708 ($9.47) and last traded at GBX 716.60 ($9.59). Approximately 70,784,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,586% from the average daily volume of 4,198,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.20 ($9.63).

Avast Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,115.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 716.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 716.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Avast

(Get Free Report)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.