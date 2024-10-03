Axa S.A. Has $357,000 Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Axa S.A. raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 22,728.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 53.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 967.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

JOYY Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.24. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

