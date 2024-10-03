Axa S.A. Lowers Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Ameresco stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

