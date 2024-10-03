Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Sells $205,523.01 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,526.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.63. 347,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 0.81. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 294,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,041,000 after acquiring an additional 785,981 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,211,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axonics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 704,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

