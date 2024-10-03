B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

View Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,411,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.