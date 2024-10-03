B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
