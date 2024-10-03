B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,130 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 217.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $227.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.29. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

